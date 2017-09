Jessica Nicole Brown, 28, of Longview is heading to prison for 3-and-one-half years, sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of controlled substance homicide. Brown admits that she gave her roommate, 26 year-old Sara Marie Kirchner, a dose of heroin on May 7th, and then she left her to die. The Daily News reports on yesterday’s proceedings in Cowlitz County Superior Court, where Brown entered her guilty plea. Brown told Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning that “Not only did I lose a person that was dear to me, I lost a piece of myself.” After her statement, Warning imposed a sentence under the Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, a program that splits prison time and community custody, along with treatment. Warning says that this sentence will give Brown her best chance to get clean and to stay clean.