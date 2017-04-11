Justin Lee Savage, 28, is facing a number of charges after he was identified as the person who dumped a large amount of trash right near to Oregon Highway 6 east of Tillamook. Back in February, Oregon State Police responded to a report that a large amount of trash had been dumped next to the Wilson River. Someone had dumped a boat filled with trash and tires next to the highway. The identifying numbers from the boat had been scratched off, but Troopers were eventually able to identify Savage as the suspect. They say that he was moving from St. Helens to Beaverton, and he was not able to keep the boat at his new home. Savage was cited for littering within 100 yards of a waterway; OSP says that they also plan to seek restitution for costs connected to the cleanup and disposal of the abandoned boat and the other trash.