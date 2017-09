The officers involved in last Sunday’s fatal shooting are now being identified. Longview Police officials now say that Officers Tim Deisher and Levi Weatherl were dispatched to a report of an assault at a home in the 2200 block of 32nd Avenue. During that event, Henry S. Rakoz, 47, was shot and killed, after he reportedly brandished a firearm, and refused commands to put the weapon down. Deisher has been with the Longview Police Department since 1996, while Weatherl is a new hire, having been with the Longview Police Department since February of this year. Per department policy, both are now on paid administrative leave, while the Clark County Major Crimes Team continues the investigation.