The offshore salmon season opens this weekend, with the charter boats in Ilwaco getting ready to head out. Fishery Managers say that they expect slightly higher numbers of Chinook and Coho in the ocean this year; with these improved forecasts, the quotas are also being raised. There’s a quota of 45,000 Chinook, while the Coho quota is raised by nearly double. The quota of 42,000 Coho is well above last year’s quota of 23,100 fish. Anglers will be able to keep Coho in all ocean areas this year; last year, only Area 1 off of Ilwaco was open for Coho. In Marine Areas 1 and 2, there’s a daily limit of two salmon, and only one can be a Chinook. The season is set to run through September 4th, but it could be closed earlier, if the quotas are met prior to that date.