The Coast Guard is now saying that it could take several weeks before the source of an oil sheen in Astoria is remediated. The oil slick was first spotted last Thursday near the Cannery Pier restaurant on the Astoria waterfront, and was eventually traced to a 20-foot-long tank that’s located underneath the old pier. It’s estimated that the tank could contain up to 4,200 gallons of oil, but they don’t know how much has already leaked out of the tank. The Coast Guard says that additional containment booms are being set up, while contract divers are working to decontaminate vessels that are in the area. They say that work will help to keep the oil in the containment area, so that vessels can safely leave the area without additional impact to the Columbia River. The Coast Guard is now working with Global Diving and Salvage, Oregon’s DEQ and others to develop a safe and effective plan for removal of the tank. Some demolition of the pier is expected for access to the tank, and several large cranes will be needed. Wildlife assessments are also being done at Fort Stevens State Park, Desdemona Sands, Hammond and other areas downstream.