The Sheriff’s Office also offered its drone to authorities that were trying to track the size and origin of a large oil sheen that was seen on the Columbia River over the weekend. A six-mile sheen was reported on the river on Sunday, extending downstream from Willow Grove. A spill was also reported yesterday morning, said to be about one mile long, parallel to the Fisher’s Island RV Park. The Department of Ecology reportedly thinks that the material is diesel fuel, but testing is under way. They say that the number one priority is to identify the source of the material, and to get it capped.