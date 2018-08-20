The Department of Ecology is following up on the report of an oil spill in the Columbia River, reported yesterday morning in the area of Willow Grove. A fisherman called 911 at about 9:25 yesterday morning, saying that he could see a large sheen on the river. The angler says that the sheen was about 100 yards off of the beach, and extended as far as he could see in both directions. The man also said that the sheen had not been there 20 minutes prior. A while later, a second call came in from the 91 hundred block of Ocean Beach Highway, reporting the same thing. An overflight eventually put the size as six miles in length, and about 200 feet wide. They say there was an obvious smell of diesel, but there was no obvious source. It’s speculated that the fuel may have leaked from a passing ship. It also appears that most of the spill collected in the Willow Grove area. Ecology will continue to investigate the incident. No serious impacts have been reported.