Ocean Beach Highway is open to traffic again this morning, after having been shut down for a manhunt that took place west of Longview yesterday afternoon. At 11:35 yesterday morning, a woman called 911 from a home in the 100 block of Old Mill Creek Road, saying that there was an intruder in the house. The caller says that she had gone into his basement, but lights were on upstairs, and she could hear someone moving around. The woman yelled “Who’s up there?” When she went to check, the caller says that she saw a man running off of the property. She also discovered that the house had been “gone through,” and the suspect dropped some things as he was running off. The County K-9 “Fritz” was called in, and Ocean Beach Highway was shut down in both directions as the K-9 track was conducted. The dog didn’t find the suspect, but Deputies say that they were able to obtain some fingerprints from one of the items that the suspect handled.