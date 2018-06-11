Work starts Monday on a week long pavement repair project on Old Pacific Highway in South Kelso, starting at UNeek RV and going about a half-mile south. They plan to repair a section of the highway that has settled, due to land movement in the area. The road will be closed all week, with traffic will be detoured to I-5 and to Kalama River Road. Following this closure, single-lane closures will be needed for up to a week, as guardrails are replaced, and restoration work is done along the edge of the road. Flaggers will control traffic during this time. Delays should be expected, so you’ll want to factor some extra time into your drive if you’re heading in this direction. All work should be complete by June 22nd; updates will be posted on the City of Kelso web page and Facebook page. Call 360-577-3322 if you have additional questions.