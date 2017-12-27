Longview Police are still working to find the suspect in a shooting that was reported yesterday afternoon in the Old West Side. Police say that the shooting happened around 2 pm, in the 1400 block alley between 24th and 25th Avenues. One person was wounded in the shooting, but that person was reported to be conscious, and was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment. The condition of that person has not been updated, and no other information on the victim has been released. A perimeter was set up and a K-9 was brought in to search the area, without success. Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 30’s; at the time of the shooting, that man was wearing a white jacket with some sort of design, along with blue pants. Police are also saying that this does not appear to have been a “random act of violence.” Police caution that this man is armed, and should be considered as dangerous. If you have information on this suspect or on the shooting itself, you’re asked to call the LPD Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 360-442-5929.