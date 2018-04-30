Christian McKenzie Thompson, 21, of Kelso is under arrest after a car chase and a foot search that took place last night in Kelso. At about 11:10 last night, a second-hand call was relayed to the Sheriff’s Office, reporting that Thompson was at a home in the 200 block of Olive Street, reportedly threatening an ex-girlfriend. After he allegedly stole her purse, Thompson took off in a car, reportedly registered to the ex-girlfriend. Deputies spotted the car at 4th and Allen, driving with no lights. A car chase then to the area of 7th and Elizabeth, where the suspect abandoned the car and took off on foot. The county K-9 was brought in, tracking through several blocks in south Kelso without success. Later in the evening, Deputies got a tip that Thompson was in Longview. They responded to that call, where Thompson was eventually found and arrested. He’s now being held without bail on charges of second-degree theft and taking a motor vehicle without permission. Thompson is also being served with three warrants for failing to appear in court.