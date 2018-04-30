Christian McKenzie Thompson, 21, of Kelso is under arrest after a car chase and a foot search that took place last night in Kelso. At about 11:10 last night, a second-hand call was relayed to the Sheriff’s Office, reporting that Thompson was at a home in the 200 block of Olive Street, reportedly threatening an ex-girlfriend. After he allegedly stole her purse, Thompson took off in a car, reportedly registered to the ex-girlfriend. Deputies spotted the car at 4th and Allen, driving with no lights. A car chase then to the area of 7th and Elizabeth, where the suspect abandoned the car and took off on foot. The county K-9 was brought in, tracking through several blocks in south Kelso without success. Later in the evening, Deputies got a tip that Thompson was in Longview. They responded to that call, where Thompson was eventually found and arrested. He’s now being held without bail on charges of second-degree theft and taking a motor vehicle without permission. Thompson is also being served with three warrants for failing to appear in court.
Olive St. Chase and Search
Posted on 30th April 2018 at 08:32
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta