Starting at 10 am today, you can pick up a copy of this year’s “One Book-Community Reads” program, as “The Children of Willesden Lane” are distributed to the community. “One Book-Community Reads” is part of a series of events that will take place during the week of January 22nd, including performances at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. “The Children of Willesden Lane” is based on the true story of Lisa Jura, a young Jewish pianist who was saved from the Nazis in the “Kindertransport” during World War Two. Jura’s daughter then wrote the story, also creating the visual and musical performance that will be presented later this month. More than 3,500 Cowlitz County students will get to see “The Children of Willesden Lane” during the week of January 22nd, there’s a public performance planned for the evening of Thursday, January 23rd, and there’s a “Meet and Greet” with the author on Friday, the 24th. You can get your copy of “The Children of Willesden Lane” at the Longview and Kelso Libraries, starting at 10 am this morning, for as long as copies are available.