Events connected to this year’s “One Book, One Community” program start today and will continue through Friday. Tonight, local students can meet the author and performer of “The Children of Willesden Lane,” the true story of Lisa Jura, a young Jewish pianist who escaped the atrocities of World War Two by being involved in the “Kindertransport,” and was taken out of Nazi Germany. Mona Golabeck is the daughter of Lisa Jura, and she wrote the book and the one-person play that’s being presented. The Meet and Greet happens at 7 pm tonight at the Columbia Theatre. Students from eight local school districts will be brought in for educational performances on Thursday and Friday, and there’s a public performance tomorrow night at 7 pm. Get ticket details on the Columbia Theatre web page, or call 360-575-TIXX for ticket information.