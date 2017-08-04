After 46 years in law enforcement, Cowlitz County Deputy Danny O’Neill is taking off the badge. Sheriff Mark Nelson reports that O’Neill’s last patrol shift will be this Sunday, August 6th. O’Neill started as a Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy in 1971, but after one year, he got a job with the Washington State Patrol. After a distinguished 33-year career with WSP, O’Neill “retired,” and then came back to the Sheriff’s Office. He spent another 12 years as a Cowlitz County Deputy, continuing that distinguished career. While with Cowlitz County, O’Neill has received the Lifesaving Award, the Good Conduct Award and the Line of Duty Combat Award. He has been presented with the Medal of Valor on two occasions, and has also been presented with the “Sheriff Les Nelson Spirit Award,” which signifies the Deputy of the Year. One of the standout events in O’Neill’s career was in the winter of 2015, when O’Neill and Deputy Landon Jones went into the mud and debris of a house that had been crushed be a landslide, rescuing the home owner who had been trapped inside. Sheriff Nelson says that O’Neill “works as hard today as he ever has. He has been a gladiator of public service for the State of Washington and for the Citizens of Cowlitz County. Danny O’Neill is one of the good guys. Think John Wayne; think Danny O’Neill.” O’Neill says that he plans to spend time with his family, and to get out on his boat and fish.