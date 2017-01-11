Today’s snowstorm won’t affect computer access to Longview’s Citizens Summit online survey. The survey will be available until noon today, available through surveymonkey.com, or by going to mylongview.com. There’s also a link available on the City of Longview Facebook page. The information and opinions shared on the survey will help to form the agenda and topics of discussion for the 2017 Citizens Summit, which will be held in the next few weeks. Information from the Summit will help guide the City Council in making decision in the months and years to come.