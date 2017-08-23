There’s a new option for women’s clothing and fashion now open in downtown Longview, as the multi-vendor “Tibbetts Mercantile” opens for business. Located at 1215 Commerce Avenue, Tibbetts Mercantile houses several shops, including “Longview’s Real Deals on Home Décor,” and a “shoe boutique with sole” called “Wander.” There’s a kids’ boutique called “Riverlou,” the “JoJo and Coco Boutique,” “Bloom,” and “Blessed Blondies,” a wedding and party store.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on the next closure of Hump’s Restaurant in Clatskanie. The current owners say that they simply weren’t able to draw the business in, so their last day of operation will be this Sunday. Hump’s first opened in 1948, and was rebuilt after a fire in 1989. The Selix family closed the restaurant in 2012, but the Cameron family re-opened the eatery and lounge in 2014. The Camerons say that they almost closed over the winter, but they thought this summer might get them back on their feet. Since that’s not happening, the restaurant will close on Sunday. Still, people say that Hump’s could come back a third time.