After being unopposed for re-election in recent years, 20th District Representative Ed Orcutt of Kalama is being challenged by a young upstart out of Chehalis. 27 year-old Brennan Bailey of Chehalis has his eye on the seat that Orcutt has held for 15 years. Bailey is a Lewis County native; in fact, his family roots in Chehalis go back five generations. He graduated from W. F. West High School in 2008, and then obtained Bachelors and Masters degrees in education. It’s reported that he is currently working on his doctorate, after also being accepted into Harvard to work on a second Masters. Bailey owns his own real estate company in Chehalis, and currently serves as the President of the Chehalis School Board. Bailey says he is a “fiscally-conservative Democrat,” with plans to gear up the campaign early next year.