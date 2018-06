The Oregon Department of Forestry says that the Northwest Oregon District is entering Fire Season, starting today. The declaration covers state, private, county and city forest lands, along with areas that are covered by the Bureau of Land Management. Unit Forester Neal Bond says that the fire season is starting a couple of weeks early this year, due to an unusually dry May and June. They have been keeping an eye on conditions in the woods, and they now say that conditions are dry enough for wildfires to start and to spread. So far, there have been about 250 fires reported already this year on ODF-protected lands. The declaration covers ODF lands in Columbia, Clatsop, Tillamook and western Washington counties.