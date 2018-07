Effective immediately, all campfires and open flames are prohibited in all Oregon State Park properties. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says that the ban is in response to the statewide fire emergency that has been declared by Governor Kate Brown. The ban includes all campgrounds, day-use areas, and all ocean beach areas that are managed by Oregon State Parks. The ban applies to wood, charcoal and other flame sources that cannot be shut off with a valve. Stoves and cooking devices are still allowed, but they cannot be left unattended. State officials say that that the ban is intended to help avoid accidental fires; they say that the ban is expected to last one week, but the situation will be re-evaluated in the near future.