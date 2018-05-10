The reach of the huge poaching ring involving a number of Cowlitz County residents is now expanding into Oregon, as charges are filed in Clackamas County. It’s being reported that misdemeanor charges are being filed against William Jared Haynes, 24, and Joseph Allen Dills, 31, of Longview, along with David McLeskey, 59, and Aaron Brian Hendricks, 35, of Woodland. Wildlife officials in Oregon claim that McLeskey and Hendricks illegally used dogs to hunt black bear and cougar; it’s also alleged that McLeskey, Haynes and Dills used dogs to hunt and kill a bear in July of last year. The three men are also accused of wasting that bear. This group of four is part of a larger group of nine that are suspected of illegally hunting and killing dozens of bear, bobcat, cougars, deer, elk and other animals all across the region. Along with the charges now being filed in Clackamas and Clatsop counties, along with the charges in at least five counties in Washington. The investigation continues, with additional charges coming from additional counties.