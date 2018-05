Ballots are due today in Oregon’s 2018 Primary Election. In Columbia County, Kim Martin is running unopposed for the County Assessor position, but sitting County Commissioner Henry Heimuller has three challengers. There are also two local measures; voters in St. Helens are being asked to amend the city charter to “retroactively prohibit taxes on sales of groceries,” and the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District is asking for a five-year operations levy. It’s too late to mail ballots in Oregon; they will need to be dropped off at ballot boxes that are set up around Columbia County.