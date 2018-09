Longview Police are continuing to investigate a fiery two-car crash that happened Friday night at Oregon Way and Beech Street. A few minutes after 7 pm, a passenger car and a pickup collided, and then caught fire. One of the vehicles exploded after catching fire; firemen checked both vehicles, but didn’t find anyone inside either one. Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman walking away from the crash site, but those people have not been located. It’s also reported that 10 to 12 gallons of gasoline was spilled, going into the storm drain. The Department of Ecology is following up on the gas spill, while LPD continues to investigate the crash.