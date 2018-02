An investigation is under way after a “Job Shack” trailer burned up yesterday afternoon at a lot on Oregon Way. Crews from Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue were called to the intersection of Oregon Way and Alabama Street at 4 pm yesterday, after multiple calls came in about a “real estate office” being on fire. Firefighters could see a smoke column, but it took some time to figure out exactly what was burning. They found a double-wide “Job Shack” trailer on fire at Wheel Estate Mobile Home services, a company that provides mobile home moving services, with several portable buildings being stored on the lot. After a quick attack on the fire, a search of the unit was completed; it was reported that the unit was being used as temporary housing, as well as being office space. No one was found inside, and the fire was out in 20 minutes. The double-wide is now being declared as a total loss; investigators say that it looks like the fire started in a rear corner of the unit, in a space that’s used as sleeping quarters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.