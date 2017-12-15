The Washington State Liquor Control Board is taking action against the Oregon Way Tavern, suspending the bar’s license to serve alcohol. LCB agents asked for Longview Police to accompany them as they went to the tavern to serve the suspension, making a call around 12:30 yesterday afternoon. They now say that the liquor license suspension will be in effect until 1 pm next Tuesday afternoon; the LCB says that the tavern can be open, but they are not allowed to serve alcohol until the suspension ends next week. The owner reportedly advised the agents that they plan to be closed during the suspension. Longview Police were asked to keep an eye on the establishment, and to contact the Liquor Control Board if they see that the tavern is open, of if a large crowd is assembled outside.