Wahkiakum County is apparently looking to get out of the ferry-operating business, reportedly offering ownership of the Puget Island-to-Westport Ferry to the State of Washington. The Wahkiakum County Eagle reports that the County Commissioners approved a letter at their meeting on July 18, saying that “the county is in a financial crisis, and can no longer afford to operate the ferry.” Board Chair Blair Brady notes that the state has been subsidizing ferry operations since 1982, but he also says that income continues to decline, while costs continue to rise. He says that Wahkiakum County is struggling to provide basic services to its citizens, while cost of running the ferry continue to escalate. Blair and the Commissioners note the key role that the ferry provides, acting as a bypass when Ocean Beach Highway is closed; it’s also noted that this is the only Columbia River crossing between Longview and Astoria, and with the new “Oscar B” in service, the ferry has a projected life span of 50 years. There’s been no response yet from the Washington Ferry System.