The hatch-watch is now on at the Cowlitz PUD, as the “Osprey Cam” shows that this year’s clutch of eggs shows that they are getting close to hatching. Yesterday, the PUD announced the “Egg Hatching” on the Osprey Cam, projecting that the two eggs will hatch sometime between today and next Monday. The mother is named “Electra,” and she had returned to the PUD’s next with a new beau. A game to name the new male is now under way. You can watch the Cowlitz PUD Osprey via their own Facebook page, or there’s a link to the 24-7 webcam on the PUD website, which is cowlitzpud.org.