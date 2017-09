A power outage in the Ostrander area was reportedly caused by a tree that fell into some overhead lines. The Cowlitz PUD reports that the outage happened around 3:30 pm, when the tree fell near the intersection of North Pacific Avenue and Ostrander Road. About 100 customers were affected initially, but completion of repairs required that about 300 customers to be taken down. Repairs were completed and power was fully restored by 4:25 pm.