In other action last night, the School Board waived a second reading, and then voted to move the start time of their meetings up by an hour. This was suggested by Superintendent Dan Zorn, who says that moving the meeting start time up will make it easier on district staff. The School Board agreed; they also checked with School Board candidates that were in attendance, and they also agreed with the move.

The policy and procedure regarding service animals in the schools was updated, setting up the process for allowing certified service animals to be in the schools. So-called “comfort” animals would NOT be allowed; only service animals that are specifically trained and certified under state and federal law will be allowed. A template for a letter to notify parents about such animals being in class was also approved.

Superintendent Zorn also gave an update on the development of the Athletic Facilities Task Force, saying that there’s been great interest in the group, from the community and from district staff. He says that the membership should be finalized in the next couple of weeks. Applications are being taken at the district office and on the district website; if you’re interested, you need to apply by Tuesday, September 15th.