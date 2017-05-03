Kelso’s aggressive panhandling ordinance is getting some tweaking, changes that need to be made to bring the city’s ordinance in compliance with state law. This comes after last July’s Washington Supreme Court ruling, saying that some panhandling laws are illegal restrictions on free speech rights. Last night, the council voted unanimously on the recommended changes, alterations that would allow panhandling on public property, while continuing the ban on begging on private property. Panhandlers could approach cars on the street, but they would NOT be allowed to impede or restrict traffic. The penalty for panhandling is also being reduced, dropped from being a misdemeanor to a civil infraction, with a maximum fine of 250 dollars.

The Council is also approving the development of a “sub-area plan” for the Anchor Point property near the Longview Wye, better known as the Wasser-Winters property. City Manager Steve Taylor says that this is a request from the Winters family, as they look for tools in helping to develop the property near the mouth of the Cowlitz River. Taylor says that the cost would be borne by Winters family; the study would be reviewed by the Planning Commission and then would be approved by the City Council before proceeding.

Kelso is finally selling off the old Library building at 314 Academy Street, more than five years after the building was declared surplus. Craig Siegrist is purchasing the building, which he reportedly plans to make into a computer repair facility, while also offering shared office space to local start-ups and other businesses. Siegrist is purchasing the building for $175,000, with plans to close the deal within the next month.