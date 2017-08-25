In other action at last night’s Longview City Council meeting, JH Kelly came in with the low bid on the remodel of the Longview Police Station at 14th and Hudson, and is being awarded the contract for the job. JH Kelly’s bid of $767,000 was the lowest of four bids that were received. The bid is about $87,000 over the engineer’s estimate. The bulk of the funding for the project will come out of the city’s Traffic Safety Fund, which was built up through revenue from the now-gone Red Light and School Zone cameras.

The Council is directing the City Manager to assess pedestrian crossing improvements in the area of 3rd and Hudson, and near CVG Elementary School. The Council is also asking the Planning Commission to explore a zoning code change that would allow “personal services establishments” like tanning parlors or tattoo shops to locate in the Riverfront District of the city. The Council also voted to advance a proposed annexation in West Longview, a move that would allow for the development of multi-family housing in that area.