In other business at last night’s meeting, the City Council voted to put the proposed Leash Law that would cover the city’s parks on hold to March 18th, until after the Parks Board meets again. The Council would like that board to review issues regarding the length of leashes that would be allowed under the revised code.

Resolutions supporting the creation of a new Cowlitz-Wahkiakum County Economic Development District and a new governance structure for Cowlitz County 911 were approved.

Money was allocated for elevator repairs connected to the Longview Police Department renovation, and allocations for the R. A. Park Plaza restoration were also approved.

The Council also approved professional engineering agreements for the Beech Street Box Culvert Replacement and the Nichols Boulevard rehabilitation project.

The City of Longview will soon be communicating city information via an electronic reader board that will be installed on City Hall property at the corner of 15th and Broadway, approved at a cost of $34,000.