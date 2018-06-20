In other action last night, the City Council allocated HOME Funds for the year, unanimously voting to send the entire allocation of $68,028 to the Kelso Housing Authority, which will use the money to build rental units that will help provide affordable housing for local low-income seniors. Council members say that requests from CAP and Habitat for Humanity were good projects, but they thought that the KHA project had the best benefit for the citizens of Kelso. The Council also approved the updated Interlocal Agreement covering operation of the Southwest Washington Regional Airport. The sale of the old Finance building at 109 Allen Street was also approved, accepting a purchase price of $190,000 from Appliance Technical Services.