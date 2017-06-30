Along with the Independence Day festivities, the Community Health Partners are putting on the 4th annual Garage Sale, taking place today and tomorrow at 1734 Kessler Boulevard, right next to Saint John Medical Center. There’s a piano for sale, an entertainment center, CD’s, pictures, books and a lot more. Proceeds from the sale will help to support free medical, dental and vision clinics for local men, women and children that don’t have insurance. Hours are 9 am until 4 pm today and tomorrow.

The 25th annual Columbia River Corvettes Bow-Tie Bash happens on Saturday this year, with classic and custom vehicles lining the streets of downtown Longview. The Bow-Tie Bash is open to American-made and American-powered Corvettes, classics, customs, muscle cars and more, gong form 9 am until 3 pm on Saturday. Car registration is 15 dollars in advance, 20 dollars on the day of the show; it’s free to come by and look at the cars lining Commerce Avenue.

The Summer Theatre Camp at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts wraps up on Saturday, with the kids putting on a production of “Peter and Wendy.” Over the past week, kids in 1st through 8th grades have been participating in the camp with the Missoula Children’s Theatre, with performances set for 3 and 5:30 pm on Saturday. Get more information on columbiatheatre.com, or by calling 575-8499.