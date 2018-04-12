The annual Longview Schools “Kindergarten Roundup” happens today, going from 5 to 6:30 pm at each elementary school in the district. The new students and their families can come in and complete registration at each school, they can meet principals and teachers, kids can be introduced to their new school and friends, and they can pick up materials to help get kids ready for school in the fall. Get more information on the Longview School District web page, or go to the Longview Schools Facebook page.

As part of National Public Safety Telecommunicator week, there’s an Open House planned for today at the Cowlitz County 911 Center, where you’ll be able to meet the “Everyday Heroes” that staff the center. The Open House runs from 11 am until 2 pm in the 911 Center, located in the basement of the Hall of Justice. Refreshments will be served.