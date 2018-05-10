Pick up some spectacular Mother’s Day gifts at the annual P. E. O. Garden, Home and Crafts Sale, which opens today and runs through Saturday at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They will have large hanging baskets, unique and unusual planters, birdhouses, vegetable and herb garden planters, “shabby chic,” painted furniture and more. Hours are 4 to 7 pm today, from 9 am to 6 pm tomorrow, and from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday. Proceeds will go to local, state, national and international education programs for women.

The Riverview Community Bank Classic Film Series continues today at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, with two screenings of the Judy Garland classic “Meet Me in St. Louis.” The 1944 musical comedy follows four sisters, just prior to the 1904 World’s Fair. Showings on the big screen at the Columbia Theatre are set for 2 and 7 pm, and tickets are just $5 apiece. Go to columbiatheatre.com to learn more.