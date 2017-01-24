The Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic of the Northwest is joining PeaceHealth, a move that includes their clinic in Longview. This is the oldest ENT clinic in this part of the state, offering a full spectrum of care in those areas. Michael Metcalf with PeaceHealth says that this is a great addition to their system, bringing experience and expertise to PeaceHealth’s integrated health system. The clinic’s new name will be PeaceHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat. They say that current patients don’t need to do anything, as their records will be automatically entered into PeaceHealth’s electronic records system. Phone numbers and locations will also remain unchanged. Call 636-4469 if you have any questions.