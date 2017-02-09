Electric utilities in the area are out with some numbers connected to the power outages caused by the snow that fell on Sunday. The Cowlitz PUD reports that they dealt with 34 separate outages on Super Bowl Sunday, affecting a total of 6,238 customers. The PUD outage map shows that the majority of the outages were in the northern part of the county, and they had ten line crews out to deal with those outages.

In Columbia County, the Columbia River PUD says that they had most of their outages in the Rainier area, along with Scappoose, Warren, St. Helens, Deer Island and Goble, affecting 1,977 customers. Their first outage was reported at 12:25 on Super Bowl Sunday, and they finally completed the repairs just after 6 pm on Monday. The CRPUD reports that the average length of an outage was eight hours and 26 minutes. They also say that snow was as deep as 22 inches in some spots. Linemen also report having to make multiple repairs to the same lines; they say that a trouble spot would be fixed, they would turn around, and then additional trees or branches would fall into the same lines.