It was a tree that caused last night’s extensive power outage on the Old West Side, an outage that affected more than 1,000 Cowlitz PUD customers for several hours. The outage hit at 8:38 pm, when a large tree came down into overhead lines near the Campus Towers building. PUD officials also say that the tree was threatening to come down onto another apartment building, so the circuit couldn’t be restored until that tree was removed. Power was restored to about half of the customers in three hours, at 11:38 pm; all customers got their power back at about 2 am. No other damage was reported.