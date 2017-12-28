While Longview Police continue to work on finding the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting in Longview’s Old West Side, updates on the victim are coming out. LPD now reports that a 38 year-old man was shot in the leg during Sunday’s incident, which took place in an alley between 24th and 25th Avenues. They say that the man is still at Saint John Medical Center, where he’s reported to be in stable condition. The man’s name is not being released at this time. Detectives are still working the case, saying that they have some leads, along with a potential motive in the case. From the start, police have said “this was not a random act of violence.” Police are still working to find the suspect in the case; if you can help out, you’re asked to call 360-442-5929.