The annual Mother’s Day Sale that’s hosted by the local P.E.O. chapter opens today and runs through Saturday. The sale is taking place in a new location, open in the Floral Building at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Some of the wares include large hanging baskets, unique and unusual planters, birdhouses, vegetable and herb garden planters, “shabby chic,” painted furniture and a whole lot more. Hours are 4 to 7 pm today, from 9 am until 6 pm tomorrow, and from 9 am until 4 pm on Saturday. Proceeds will help support “future education of women,” on local, state, national and international levels.