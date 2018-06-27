PacifiCorp is being honored for its work on land preservation and environmental stewardship on the Lewis River, presented with an award by the National Hydropower Association. PacifiCorp is being presented with the 2018 Outstanding Stewards of America’s Waters Recreational, Environmental and Historical Enhancement Award. The award is being presented in connection with PacifiCorp’s work with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, acquiring land for elk habitat in the North Fork Lewis River Basin. It’s noted that construction of the three big dams on the Lewis, Merwin, Yale and Swift, inundated more than 12,000 acres of prime wildlife habitat. PacifiCorp officials say that they’re trying to “give back to Washington” what was removed by those dams. After last year’s acquisitions, the total amount of land turned back over as wildlife habitat is in excess of 15 thousand acres.