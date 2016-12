The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has an investigation under way, after a body was found inside a manufactured home that burned up Tuesday morning in Packwood. Lewis County Fire District 10 reports being called out at about 5:20 Tuesday morning, when the fire was reported at the home on Highway 12. Fire crews spent several hours battling this blaze, and after the fire was out, the body was discovered. The identity of the person hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s suspected to be that of the 57 year-old male owner. Authorities say that the homeowner has not been accounted for. At this time, they say that there’s no indication of foul play or criminal activity, but the investigation is continuing.