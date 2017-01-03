While they still believe that the body is the 57 year-old man who lived in the house, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports that they still have not been able to confirm the identify of a man who died in a December 20th house fire near Packwood. The fire happened early on the morning of the 20th, with the man’s body found inside the burned out mobile home, after the fire was put out. They tried to find the 57 year-old male resident of the home, but that man still has not been located. An autopsy shows that the man died from smoke inhalation. Coroner Warren McLeod tells the Centralia Chronicle that they do have a lead, and they hope to confirm the victim’s identity soon.