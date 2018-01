Two people were arrested early yesterday morning and one of them didn’t go to jail easily. Longview Police responded to the U-Haul business off Oregon Way yesterday just after 1 am on a report that a burglary may be in progress. They found a Chevy Silverado near a tow impound yard and witnessed a male trying to force open a gate. Scott Talbert and Elizabeth O’Dell were confronted nearby. An arrest warrant was out for Talbert and Longview Police claim that O’Dell gave a false name. According to LPD, O’Dell resisted arrest and scratched and kicked at officers. She also allegedly struck and kicked at correction officers at the jail.