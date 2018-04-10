Recreational opportunities in Clatskanie are taking a hit, as it’s reported that the town’s Skate Park is now closed, and campsites at Clatskanie City Park are being shut down. At the beginning of this month, notices went out on social media, announcing that the City Park was being closed for tent and RV camping. The closure of the Skate Park was announced at the City Council meeting that took place on April 4th. City officials announced at the City Council meeting that and camping closure came about because of the lack of a Camp Host; they say that there were a lot of problems with homeless people using the campsites, along with others who abused the rules and amenities at the park. A letter to the Clatskanie Parks and Recreation District also cites safety issues at the Skate Park as the reason for its closure; a letter from March 29th says that the Skate Park can no longer be maintained, due to its “poor condition.” Discussions are now under way for possible repairs and upgrades at the Skate Park, while the camping issue is also being reviewed.