The first of two public hearings on the proposed Comprehensive Plan for Cowlitz County Parks is being held this evening at the Port of Kalama, starting at 6 pm. A second hearing is planned at 6 pm on Wednesday at the Castle Rock Senior Center. The Cowlitz County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will get a presentation on the plan, and then will take input from the public. Additional information is available form Cowlitz County Parks at 577-3121.