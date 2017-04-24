Starting on May 15th, you’ll need to make reservations if you’re planning a wedding, a class reunion or some other type of gathering at Riverside Park in Lexington. The Cowlitz County Parks Department says that they are responding to a long-time need at Riverside, saying that “it has been needed in our community for a while,” Parks Specialist Alyssa Dunn says this will help people in planning for their events, and will help to avoid people showing hours before their party to try and save the space they want to use. You can register on-line at cowlitzcountyparks.com after May 15th, with credit and debit cards accepted with a minimal fee. You can also get your reservation in person at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso. Call 577-3123 to find out more, or you can get more information on the Cowlitz County Parks website.