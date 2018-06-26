The investigation continues into a Sunday night fire that did severe damage to a home on Parkland Drive near Kalama. Cowlitz Fire District 5 was called out just after 6 pm on Sunday, when fire was reported in the attic of the house. There was one person in the home when the fire broke out, and that person evacuated safely. The home had been remodeled over time, with a second roof added on to the building. The fire completely destroyed that second roof, while also consuming about 50 percent of the first roof. Because of the complexity of the attic space, it took almost four hours to get the fire out, and to identify all of the hot spots. The fire started in the attic, but the cause of the fire is still not known. There’s no dollar estimate on damage as of yet.