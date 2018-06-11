A reception is planned for this afternoon at the Longview School District Administration Offices, where District Communications and Technology Director Sandy Catt will be honored for her 33 years of service. Catt’s retirement was announced in March, following more than three decades of service. Today’s reception will run from 4:30 to 6 pm, and is open to all. It appears that the Longview School Board will be asked to appoint at least a partial replacement at this evening’s regular meeting, as it’s announced that former Daily News Publisher Rick Parrish has been selected as the district Communications Coordinator, to start on July 1st.

The regular Longview School Board meets at 6:30 pm, where the Board will get a report on “Conscious Discipline.” There will be an on development of the 2018-2019 Operating Budget, and the Board will also be asked to set a public hearing for that budget. The School Board also plans to set a date for the second run of the district’s Capital Facilities Bond measure, targeting February 13th or April 24th as possible dates for that election. Both the reception and the regular meeting are open to the public.