The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission is taking aim at what it calls an “illegal party bus company” based in Woodland, issuing the company a cease and desist letter, along with a $10,000 fine. The UTC claims that Executive Limousine has been operating and advertising without the proper permits, and they’re being ordered to shut down. The fines come from two alleged violations of advertising and operating as a charter carrier without a permit. Antwan Mason-West is the owner of Executive Limousine, and he contends that the company actually closed in 2015, and acts now only as a third-party broker. During a hearing held last month, an administrative law judge rejected Mason-West’s claim, and found that he was operating a business that requires UTC permits and oversight. Mason-West is announcing plans to appeal the decision, and he has until the 29th of this month to file that appeal.